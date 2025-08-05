Saraya experienced a career resurgence upon arriving in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, declining an offer from WWE to remain with them. Trying to offer something new, she admittedly wanted to revamp her on-screen character, different from what she used to be in WWE. But she would ultimately end up being in a spot to miss that previous character named Paige.

Saraya had wrestled under her real first name in All Elite Wrestling, but it was never out of the question for the fans to see Paige make a return to the WWE, as that persona was definitely missed. During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former AEW wrestler revealed that she was always open to reverting to her previous name if and when she lands back with the WWE.

Saraya wanted to portray a heel character in AEW contrary to Paige

Having loved the tough aspect of that anti-Diva character from last decade, Saraya further noted that the only reason she wanted to adopt a weak heel character on AEW programming is to showcase a new version of herself in the new company as the previous Paige use d to completely bada**, daredevil persona, leading the women’s evolution from the forefront.

“I miss Paige so much,” Saraya said. “When I went to AEW, I didn’t want to be close to my character in WWE because of the comparisons. … I ended up being like a chicken s**t heel with AEW, which is all fun and good, but there’s a ceiling to that. Whereas Paige, I mean, she’s generational. I love her. She’s bad ass, tough as nails, just screaming all the time.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Saraya further regretted not showing more of a complicated character in AEW, but she didn’t want to blame anyone for the same. It was her own decision, and the creative had nothing to do with how she was projected on TV. Her last match took place in October 2024, after which she was granted a release from AEW, amid the creative team not having suitable options for her.

As Paige in WWE, Saraya became the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion. She made her surprise debut on the main roster in 2014 and immediately won the Divas Championship, the youngest Divas Championship-holder of all time at the age of 21. In AEW, she also became a one-time women’s world champion at the 2023 AEW Grand Slam.