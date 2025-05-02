Saraya was reportedly let go of her WWE contract back in 2022 when the Vince McMahon-regime was still ruling the roost. The shocking departure led her to sign up with All Elite Wrestling to find back her wrestling persona for a bit but she’s still not fully happy on how things turn out inside the squared circle as she believes that she’s capable of doing much more in that ring.

While promoting her book, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, Saraya spoke with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard and further delved into what could be in store for her future after coming to a mutual decision with AEW to leave the company. Or all the right reasons, she wants to dip her toe in all the available non-wrestling ventures.

But around the next year or so, Saraya also plans to dedicate herself to much more training to get off the ring rust in that pro-wresting ring. With the help of veterans like Natalya Neidhart, she wants to reach her full potential to remind everyone just how great she can be in the ring. As such, she wants to revisit her rebellious persona from back in the WWE NXT days.

“I want to get back in the swing of things. I want to go back to that girl that was in NXT that was having these matches against Nattie and doing freaking… Just wrestling. I need to find myself again there,” Saraya said.

“So, I feel like the next year that I am going to have, I’m going to take a step outside of the actual wrestling world. But I am still going to train and I’m going to build myself back up.”

Saraya Admittedly Got To Be “Sober With The Help Of WWE” After Hitting Rock Bottom

Saraya was kept in a limited wrestling capacity in AEW career

In the conversation, Saraya essentially mentioned that some of her issues in terms of wrestling during her comeback in All Elite Wrestling were linked to being “a little scared subconsciously,” as she was returning from a career-ending neck concussion. As such, she was limited in doing things. But if a next comeback happens, she wants people to recognize her amazing side.

Performing in the ring from the age of 13 by the name of Britany Knight for her family’s World Association of Wrestling (WAW) promotion in the United Kingdom, wrestling came naturally in Saraya from the get-go. This is the reason that she was chosen to be the first-ever WWE NXT women’s champion and then immediately become WWE Divas Champion upon main roster arrival at the age of just 21.