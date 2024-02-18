Sasha Banks Never Demanded Huge Amount Of Money For WWE Return

Sasha Banks is someone who is considered one of the top free agents in the professional wrestling world, today. For the entire Fall of 2023, her comeback to the squared circle was highly touted but we haven’t seen her in the WWE or any other wrestling companies. As 2024 has begun, several rumors regarding her next destination are available, at this point.

If some of the recent reports are any indications then the supposed thought is that Sasha Banks will eventually join AEW after WWE’s attempt to bring her back came to a sudden halt. There is an expectation within AEW that she’ll be joining after finishing up some acting commitments, as per the reports of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Observer also added that there was still a belief in the WWE that Sasha Banks could make a surprise return to the company in the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble match but nothing materialized due to the former WWE star demanding a lucrative amount of money from the company heads.

Clarification on Sasha Banks demanding more money than top WWE Stars

As mentioned above, Sasha Banks entered into negotiations with the WWE which ultimately fell through after the top dollar amount was even higher than some of the top female WWE superstars. During the latest installment of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the former champion did ask for a huge sum of money for her return, but it was not more than Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch,

“I don’t know her actual money demands, but I know in a general what she was looking for from WWE, and it was kinda in the range, and for a star of her caliber, while it would be a little bit more than WWE would be paying her, what she was looking for, maybe even more than a little bit more, but it was not more than they pay other women, and she was one of their bigger stars.”

While nothing has officially been announced, the expectation is that Sasha Banks will eventually appear on AEW TV on the Dynamite Big Business edition scheduled for January 13 from her hometown of Boston.