Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 is the WWE Specials that’s reserved, this weekend with retro themes intact for the show. WWE managed to hype up the show much bigger than expected and some remarkable incidents are expected to attract the fans attracted on this NBC/Peacock event that is going to be a quarterly show.

As such, a big return is supposed to go down on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 which should shake things up on the WWE women’s roster for good. According to the updates from WrestleVotes, Charlotte Flair’s return is imminent on WWE programming and it could happen on tomorrow night’s show that would be airing on NBCU,

“Sources indicate that Charlotte Flair’s return is imminent, with the possibility of it happening as soon as this weekend on NBC. We are told creative was tasked earlier this week with structuring the presentation of her return.”

That being said, if Flair returns at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 then it would end a one-year-long hiatus on WWE programming. She has been out of action since injuring her knee on the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown during a match against Asuka. After undergoing surgery, she’s been focused on her full recovery and she’s recently been teasing a return to WWE programming on social media.

Also, in another social media post, Flair was pictured alongside Shawn Spears, Tyler Breeze, and TNA Wrestling’s Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li in the WWE) in a training session. In light of this, the return is being nurtured at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 but the source didn’t specify the capacity except for the news that she might show a different side of her character when she returns.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn