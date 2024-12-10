Giulia’s arrival on the WWE NXT programming has been touted to be a pathbreaking move as she’s considered to be someone to be carrying the women’s division for years to follow. Initially, upon her arrival, WWE utilized her in a tag team with Stephanie Vaquer on NXT but now she’s coming for the championship gold after conquering her opponents at the NXT Deadline premium live event.

With its unique concept, the annual Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline has been an attraction for wrestling fans where competitors earn points through pinfalls, submissions, or disqualifications while navigating the penalty box in the reverse outcomes. Giulia not only proved her worth in this environment but sporting spirit was also shown by her as she praised her opponents after the match.

WWE NXT: Gigi Dolin; Iron Survivor And More Set For December 10 Episode

Days after the first monumental win of her WWE Career, Giulia opened up about her Iron Survivor Challenge win from last weekend’s Deadline premium live event. Taking to her social media account, she posted the following comments and wished to wrestle her opponents from that night in singles capacity, “I managed to survive! And I found everyone truly amazing. Can’t wait for fighting you all in one-on-one.”

WWE NXT Women’s Division Credited For Deadline 2024 PLE Main Event

I managed to survive!

And I found everyone truly amazing.

Can’t wait for fighting you all in one-on-one. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/P7vDA5P3AP — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) December 9, 2024

Giulia showed resilience en route to her next championship shot

In the main event of NXT Deadline 2024, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

Giulia scored the first pinfall by pinning Wren Sinclair just before ZARIA entered the match in the fourth spot. With each of the participants scoring one pinfall, the last few seconds of the match saw the Japanese Sensation pinning Zaria with a knee strike to earn the second pinfall. Stephanie Vaquer quickly attempted a magistral cradle to pin her but she was unable to beat the clock.

Thus, Giulia appeared to be the winner and the 2024 women’s Iron Survivor of NXT. As confirmed by NXT General Manager Ava, her match against Roxanne Perez over the NXT Women’s Championship will take place at New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles, California.