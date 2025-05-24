The WWE Women’s United States Championship will be on the line at this weekend’s Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Specials on the NBCUniversal Network. The reigning champion Zelina Vega will defend her title in this bout against Chelsea Green in what would mark a rematch between the two during an ongoing feud.

On the go-home Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network, Michin & B-Fab defeated Chelsea Green’s The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) in a tag team match. Zelina Vega attacked Chelsea Green during the match and stopped her from interfering in the showdown.

The duo also featured in a massive backstage brawl segment on Smackdown, earlier the night which led to the announcement of this contest at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025. For the record, Green was the inaugural Women’s US Champion after winning a tournament final at the returning SNME edition, last December, by defeating Michin’.

Then, in the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week before. Green has since been campaigning for a rematch that she would now be getting at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025.

Vega vs. Green will thus mark the second title match to be scheduled for the latest upcoming Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition, set for tonight. Earlier, WWE confirmed that the World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on the show. The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will also perform, but in a non-title match against R-Truth.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), and Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26). The card for the first event of the fray goes as follows,

– Non-title Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

– Tag Team Match: CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

– WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs. Chelsea Green

– Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– Old-school WWF Veteran Tatanka will return to WWE programming