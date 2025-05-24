The IWC has been buzzing with the news of the removal of the Wrestlemania 42 WWE premium live event from New Orleans, as revealed by various sources, earlier this week. In an update, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has now given an update on WWE’s schedule for next year and confirmed the news.

In a video posted on his social media, the WWE head-honcho announced that next year’s Money in the Bank would be coming to New Orleans on August 29, 2026. While he never addressed the cancellation reasons for Wrestlemania 42 from the city, he further announced that WrestleMania would be coming to the location “at a later date.”

Big plans for @WWE and New Orleans for 2026 and beyond… pic.twitter.com/fExKOUPMc9 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2025

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation told Wrestlenomics on Thursday afternoon that the WWE informed them that WrestleMania 42 would no longer be going down from the Caesars Superdome (FKA Mercedes-Benz Superdome) on April 11 and 12, 2026. It was also noted that Las Vegas was considered to be the front-runner to host the Show of Shows for the second straight year in a row.

That being said, WrestleMania 42 will get a new location, and now, it seems like the PLE will also take place on a different date, as well. The originally slotted April 11 & 12, 2026 dates would be cancelled in trade for the next weekend, April 18 & 19, 2026, per the reports of Fightful Select,

“Those we are speaking to are expecting a date change. The early word we’d got was that no Las Vegas deal was finalized, but they were closing in on Allegiant Stadium for April 18-19.”

WWE Wrestlemania 42 yet to secure Allegiant Stadium as host venue

In addition to the update, Wrestling Observer Newsletter further noted that WWE is facing problems in securing the above-mentioned new dates at the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas given that a concert has been booked at the venue that has not been announced. It means that WWE’s move-in and set up the stage for Wrestlemania 42 would have to be within a tight schedule.

According to PWInsider, WWE is planning to increase the frequency of its shows in Las Vegas every year, making the city a central hub for its premium live events. Word going on is that the financial success of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in April 2025 is the sole reason why WWE wants to run it back from the same venue, as they guessed that New Orleans wouldn’t be able to generate the same revenue by hosting Wrestlemania 42.