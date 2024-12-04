WWE will host another edition of Saturday Nights Main Event just a week before the 2025 Royal Rumble premium live event. After reports previously hinted about two WWE Specials starting from the last week of January, the confirmation came through another report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WrestleVotes previously suggested that the second edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is set to air on January 25. Interestingly, the schedule falls in a way as the show will take place just around a week before WWE’s annual Royal Rumble, making it a must-watch for professional wrestling fans as they brace the road to WrestleMania season.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline further noted that Saturday Nights Main Event will return on Saturday, January 25, 2025, the week before the Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“It will be January 25. That date has been out there for a while, but WWE did confirm it to me,” Meltzer stated regarding the second Saturday Nights Main Event being so close to Royal Rumble.

“The deal is that when they get the date from NBC that is the date they run. They do not run NBC. NBC is the one who makes the choice. They are the higher power in this one.”

Saturday Nights Main Event, a classic show returns later this month for the first time since 2008 as part of WWE’s TV rights deal with NBC Universal. Through this deal, WWE SmackDown has also returned to the USA Network from October onward.

Coming back with the old-school look-and-feel, Saturday Nights Main Event will reportedly have a PLE-quality match card and different overall presentation, given the looks. Multiple announcements regarding matches and superstars have been made on the weekly WWE shows, thus far.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD