Roman Reigns has been ruling the yard in the WWE for the past several years with an iron fist as the franchise player of the company. His reign with the Undisputed WWE Championship has come to an end in early 2024 but that didn’t necessarily hamper his top status in the company. Most recently, he’s featured in the headliner match of Survivor Series, and as such a busy season could be waiting for him in 2025.

WWE programming is heading toward Netflix starting from January 2025 with Monday Night Raw moving into the OTT platform. Roman Reigns is expected to play a pivotal role in WWE programming when the show finds this new home. Irrespective of his on-screen character on TV, the marquee attraction should be a mainstay feature, as such.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns opened up about the approach to his on-screen TV character and whether he’s ready to embrace a specific role if and when he regains the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. It appears that he’s not bothered about a heel or babyface character after growing thick skin.

Roman Reigns admittedly grew a thick skin about WWE fans’ reactions

Speaking in the conversation, Roman Reigns noted that it’s been a long process for him to get over with the character dynamics provided by the WWE creative. There was a time when he was booed out of the buildings despite possessing a full-fledged babyface character but he’s been cheered as a heel since transitioning to the Tribal Chief.

“I respect the template we come from, for the artform’s sake. When you start drawing, you need colors and you have to define a few things. We went black and white, good vs. evil, and that gives you your starting point,” Roman Reigns shared.

“It took me 39 years to GPS this skin that I wear when I go out there as a performer. That’s why it is important to stick to those guns and not try to be something you’re not.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match that witnessed some crazy spots. In the end, it was the OTC who pinned Solo for the win.