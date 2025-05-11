WWE is bringing back the quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event specials on the NBCUniversal, later this month and the earlier speculated title match has now become official on the card of the show. WWE has locked in a date for Jey Uso and Logan Paul’s World Heavyweight Championship match and it falls of the Memorial Day weekend specials on the USA Network/Peacock.

Following Logan’s attack on Uso on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw, Dave Meltzer first reported on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Uso vs. Paul match was expected to take place on Saturday Nights Main Event. It will be Uso’s second title defense since winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. His first defense against Seth Rollins ended in a DQ on Raw via interference from CM Punk.

Netflix ended the Raw broadcast with Uso still hoisting his title above his head, but more drama unfolded after the cameras stopped rolling. Logan Paul sucker-punched Jey Uso at the ringside area while wearing a black hoodie, thereby continuing the beef en route to the latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event.

After a gap of four months, USA Network returns with the Saturday Nights Main Event show, this time from Tampa, Florida which will also have the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on the card. After what transpired at last night’s Backlash, he would reportedly defend the WWE title against R-Truth.

Reports also suggest that Cena’s advertisement on Saturday Nights Main Event XXXIX is packing the host venue, Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. According to the updates from WrestleTix, only handful regular tickets were unsold in early May alongside 130 combo tickets, with 9,222 already distributed out of a 9,760-seat setup.

Saturday Nights Main Event May 2025 Match Card

WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, announced a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27). The card for the first event of the fray goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

