WWE Backlash 2025 opened with a banger from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, in the form of a chaotic multi-person United States Title Match. Jacob Fatu (c) defeated LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal-4-Way Match to retain the United States Championship in the contest.

In one of the wild spots of this match at WWE Backlash 2025, McIntyre and Priest took themselves out of the match by fighting out among the fans, leaving LA Knight and Jacob Fatu in the ring. Priest hit the South of Heaven chokeslam on McIntyre through the table on the concrete floor as both of them were unable to get back into the match, further.

During the WWE Backlash 2025 press conference, Triple H addressed McIntyre’s condition after that spot, given that he took the bullet from his current rival. Triple H stated that the former WWE Champion is “a little banged up” but is totally doing fine following his four-way United States title match at the PLE. As seen in the spot, McIntyre’s head missed the table, leading him to hit the concrete with that chokeslam.

WWE Backlash 2025: Drew McIntyre being checked for a concussion

In further updates from PWInsider following WWE Backlash 2025, McIntyre was checked out by WWE medical and was thoroughly evaluated after the match. Bryan Alvarez reports that McIntyre was being checked for a concussion but no negative update is there, for the time being.

With McIntyre and Priest being absent in the ring, Knight was going for an elbow off the top rope and into the announce table when Solo Sikoa interfered in the US title match at WWE Backlash 2025. The distraction allowed the debuting Jeff Cobb to attack Knight, and then he threw him back in the ring. A confused Fatu eventually capitalized on the attack and pinned Knight to retain his title.

News first broke in March that Jeff Cobb was expected to join WWE after his final match for NJPW took place on April 19. Cobb is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and NJPW World Television Champion who’s also performed in the past for Lucha Underground, ROH, and PWG. After his show-up at WWE Backlash 2025, he’s expected to be involved in the Bloodline storyline on Smackdown.