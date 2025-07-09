While being away from the house for WWE events, WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are dealing with a disturbing situation after their beachside house in Southern California was robbed early Tuesday morning. The news was first broken by TMZ Sports, which states that law enforcement has noted that the couple’s residence in Playa Del Rey was burglarized around 3 AM.

It happened just hours after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had wrapped up their appearances at Monday Night Raw in Providence, Rhode Island’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on July 7, the go-home episode for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution premium live event. The house was empty at the time of the incident, making the task easy for the intruder or intruders.

The unidentified person forced entry through a sliding door at the back of the property of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Cash was reported stolen during the burglary. It was Rollins who himself reported the robbery by calling 911 to alert authorities once the crime was discovered. So far, no arrests have been reported in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.

“She Has No A**,” Charlotte Flair Addressed Online Hate For Physical Transformation

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch tied the knot in 2021 after two years’ dating

The couple has been seen at their California home frequently. On social media, Becky Lynch posted a shot of her husband relaxing in the living room last month. They’ve owned the property in Playa Del Rey for some time and often spend time together with their daughter during off days in the WWE. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and now share a four-year-old daughter named Roux.

Admittedly, Becky Lynch is enjoying motherhood to the fullest despite being an active professional wrestler alongside Seth Rollins. The two have set an example for their fellow companions in this sports entertainment industry that one can maintain personality irrespective of the rigorous WWE schedule, making them perhaps the greatest wrestling couple of this generation.

Both Superstars will be involved in big matches this weekend on separate nights. On Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins, the current Mr. Money in the Bank, will face LA Knight in a singles contest. The next night, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a triple threat match at the Evolution 2 premium live event.