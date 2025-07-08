Since debuting in the WWE in 2013, Charlotte Flair has gone on to extend her family legacy in the company as well as in the entire professional wrestling circuit. Winning so many titles in the WWE and having benchmark matches over the years have already solidified her as perhaps the most dominant performer inside the squared circle.

While Charlotte Flair continued to possess great shape as a performer in the ring, the WWE fans and beyond couldn’t stop questioning her face as well as her physical transformation. There’ve been noticeable changes around her chin, cheekbones, and overall facial structure in recent years. Not to mention, her overall physical appearance also changed, letting the fans speculate about several plastic surgeries being performed on her body.

Charlotte Flair admitted to suffer ruptured breast implants due to wrestling

For the record, Charlotte Flair has never directly opened up about her face transformation. However, she did admit to having undergone a breast implant surgery while speaking to SiriusXM Stars’ Conversations With Maria Menounos to remove two ruptured breast implants.

The 39-year-old star also spoke in an episode of Biography: WWE Legends, and Flair revealed that she struggled with body dysmorphia throughout most of her life. At the age of 21, she underwent the first breast implant surgery. Given that noticeable changes have been there in her physical appearance, Charlotte Flair claimed that fans on social media always found a way to criticize her looks.

“Online, I’ve gotten so much criticism over the years. Charlotte’s built like a man, Charlotte looks like an iPhone, she has no ass,’ like constant every day.”

Charlotte Flair revealed that since she possesses breast implants, fans were forced to believe that her face transformation had also likely occurred due to surgeries, as well. However, the 14-time Women’s World Champion never directly provided a reasoning for the changes in her facial structures, mostly noticed upon her WWE returns.

Previously, speaking with Maria Menonous, Charlotte Flair admitted having ruptured breast implants after she started wrestling, and so she had them fixed. She described during the conversation having pain due to an increased amount of silicone in her body. The Nature Girl finally saw a specialist to learn the severity of the issue and that she needed to do something about it.