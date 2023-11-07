Crown Jewel 2023: Two WWE Superstars Made Unique History At PLE

This past weekend, Crown Jewel 2023 took place from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which appeared to be yet another international outing from the WWE. Emanating from an outdoor stadium, this show came with all the star powers on it to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience. Two top superstars from the WWE roster also went on to make unique history coming out of the PLE.

Sami Zayn has been with the WWE for almost a decade now as he first signed with the company in January 2013 to start performing on NXT. Now in 2023, he’s having the best run of his career. Earlier this year, he was in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39, where he and Kevin Owens ended The Usos’ longest Tag Team Title reign in the WWE history.

On the Crown Jewel 2023 Kickoff Pre-Show segment this past Saturday, he defeated JD McDonagh in a singles contest. Zayn achieved an incredible milestone with this match, as this marked his 900th contest in the company.

Sami Zayn got a title match coming out of Crown Jewel 2023

Also, Crown Jewel 2023 was his second-ever matchup on the soil of Saudi Arabia as he only got a permit to compete in the country earlier in May during Night of Champions. Before that event, Sami also main-evented the Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Coming out of Crown Jewel 2023, Sami was also thanked by the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on Raw, Seth Rollins for saving his world title run by stopping Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Zayn thus got a world title match shot but Rollins retained the belt.

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio using brass knuckles to win the United States Championship. Despite dropping the Title, Mysterio made history in a way.

This United States Title reign of Rey Mysterio was the only run in history to begin and end outside of the USA. The 2023 WWE Hall of Famer won the Title from Austin Theory on an episode of SmackDown in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in August, and he then lost it in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.