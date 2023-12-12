Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

Seth Rollins continues to be one of the true workhorses of the WWE roster day in and day out by competing on a regular schedule. Even after spending more than a decade in the company, he still has the passion to wrestle without a break even when injuries have been bothering him for quite some time.

These injury issues have been a major topic during the bygone title feud with Shinsuke Nakamura who despite having all the advantages, came up short of winning the belt. Seth Rollins won a hellacious battle in the form of a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane to retain the world heavyweight championship and in the process, he came up achieving a record.

Seth Rollins broke the record of an inaugural championship reign

As reported by Sescoops, with his victory at WWE Fastlane over Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins has now broken the record for any inaugural World Championship reign in WWE. He has now held the World Heavyweight Championship for 135+ days. The previous record set by him was for the NXT Championship for 133 days before losing the title to Big E in late 2012.

Triple H’s World Heavyweight Championship reign comes second in the list after Seth Rollins as it lasted 76 days from September 2002 to Survivor Series that November. Buddy Rogers had a historic run with the WWE Championship but it only lasted for 36 days (of which only 22 are recognized by WWE) before he lost the gold to Bruno Sammartino. Interestingly, Finn Balor features at the bottom of the list. Back in 2016, his first-ever Universal Championship run would end after just 24 hours due to an injury.

Seth Rollins won WWE’s newest version of the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles in the final match of a 12-man tournament. Since then, he retained the championship on Premium Live Events against Finn Balor & Shinsuke Nakamura and also against Bron Breakker on NXT. The title was created after Roman Reigns reached 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion and continued with his limited schedule in the company.