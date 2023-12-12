Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

All

WWE

Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

Seth Rollins continues to be one of the true workhorses of the WWE roster day in and day out by competing on a regular schedule. Even after spending more than a decade in the company, he still has the passion to wrestle without a break even when injuries have been bothering him for quite some time.

These injury issues have been a major topic during the bygone title feud with Shinsuke Nakamura who despite having all the advantages, came up short of winning the belt. Seth Rollins won a hellacious battle in the form of a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane to retain the world heavyweight championship and in the process, he came up achieving a record.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

Seth Rollins broke the record of an inaugural championship reign

As reported by Sescoops, with his victory at WWE Fastlane over Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins has now broken the record for any inaugural World Championship reign in WWE. He has now held the World Heavyweight Championship for 135+ days. The previous record set by him was for the NXT Championship for 133 days before losing the title to Big E in late 2012.

Triple H’s World Heavyweight Championship reign comes second in the list after Seth Rollins as it lasted 76 days from September 2002 to Survivor Series that November. Buddy Rogers had a historic run with the WWE Championship but it only lasted for 36 days (of which only 22 are recognized by WWE) before he lost the gold to Bruno Sammartino. Interestingly, Finn Balor features at the bottom of the list. Back in 2016, his first-ever Universal Championship run would end after just 24 hours due to an injury.

Seth Rollins won WWE’s newest version of the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles in the final match of a 12-man tournament. Since then, he retained the championship on Premium Live Events against Finn Balor & Shinsuke Nakamura and also against Bron Breakker on NXT. The title was created after Roman Reigns reached 1,000 days as the WWE Universal Champion and continued with his limited schedule in the company.

Tagged:

Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future
“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future

Dec 12, 2023, 7:32 PM

WWE NXT: Two Top Female Superstars Added To Appear On December 12 Episode
WWE NXT: Two Top Female Superstars Added To Appear On December 12 Episode

Dec 12, 2023, 7:27 PM

WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition
WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition

Dec 12, 2023, 7:22 PM

John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere
John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere

Dec 12, 2023, 7:16 PM

Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names
Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

Dec 12, 2023, 7:11 PM

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch
WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Dec 12, 2023, 7:06 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy