Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

Wrestlemania 40 is still months away in the calendar but with Triple H in charge of the creative things in the WWE, we can certainly expect some long-term plans to unfold around the show, unlike Vince McMahon who always would want to bring last-minute twists to the tales. Those days are long gone in the WWE which is also keeping the backstage morale relatively high for the time being.

That being said, nurturing has begun over a huge triple-threat match that could be one of the headliners for Wrestlemania 40. According to reports from Xero News, Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Dakota Kai is being discussed for WrestleMania 40. There’s no update on whether this match will be held over the WWE Women’s Championship which is currently held by IYO.

The possible Triple Threat Match featuring all the Damage CTRL members at Wrestlemania 40 sounds mouth-watering to the fans of women’s wrestling. But we need to consider that Dakota is currently out of action with an injury. However, starting from this year’s Summerslam, she still appears on TV in a non-wrestling role.

DAMAGE CTRL not interested in possible triple threat at Wrestlemania 40

IYO SKY was seen successfully defending the WWE Women’s Title against not one but two mighty opponents Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE Fastlane in a Triple Threat. She is thankful to Bayley for helping her out by distracting the referee in that match. While a feud between SKY and Bayley has long been rumored, the latter is in no hurry to make it happen.

During the post-Fastlane media scrum, the possibility of the above-mentioned triple threat at Wrestlemania 40 was floated and Bayley turned that down,

“So to me, that would be such an honour, such a dream. That sounds like a WrestleMania match to me. But we’re not rushing this moment. LA Knight was just talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. So let’s just enjoy tonight. Let’s hold that up.”

Wrestlemania 40, the biggest event in sports entertainment will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6th and 7th, 2024. No matches and superstars have been announced for the event but the speculations have it that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be planned as the main event bout.