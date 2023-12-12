Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

All

WWE

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

Wrestlemania 40 is still months away in the calendar but with Triple H in charge of the creative things in the WWE, we can certainly expect some long-term plans to unfold around the show, unlike Vince McMahon who always would want to bring last-minute twists to the tales. Those days are long gone in the WWE which is also keeping the backstage morale relatively high for the time being.

That being said, nurturing has begun over a huge triple-threat match that could be one of the headliners for Wrestlemania 40. According to reports from Xero News, Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Dakota Kai is being discussed for WrestleMania 40. There’s no update on whether this match will be held over the WWE Women’s Championship which is currently held by IYO.

The possible Triple Threat Match featuring all the Damage CTRL members at Wrestlemania 40 sounds mouth-watering to the fans of women’s wrestling. But we need to consider that Dakota is currently out of action with an injury. However, starting from this year’s Summerslam, she still appears on TV in a non-wrestling role.

Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches

DAMAGE CTRL not interested in possible triple threat at Wrestlemania 40

IYO SKY was seen successfully defending the WWE Women’s Title against not one but two mighty opponents Charlotte Flair and Asuka at WWE Fastlane in a Triple Threat. She is thankful to Bayley for helping her out by distracting the referee in that match. While a feud between SKY and Bayley has long been rumored, the latter is in no hurry to make it happen.

During the post-Fastlane media scrum, the possibility of the above-mentioned triple threat at Wrestlemania 40 was floated and Bayley turned that down,

“So to me, that would be such an honour, such a dream. That sounds like a WrestleMania match to me. But we’re not rushing this moment. LA Knight was just talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. So let’s just enjoy tonight. Let’s hold that up.”

Wrestlemania 40, the biggest event in sports entertainment will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 6th and 7th, 2024. No matches and superstars have been announced for the event but the speculations have it that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be planned as the main event bout.

Tagged:

IYO SKY

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Reportedly Considering Big Triple Threat Match?

Dec 12, 2023, 6:36 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

Dec 11, 2023, 6:56 PM

Wrestlemania 40: New Championship Belt Will Debut At WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: New Championship Belt Will Debut At WWE PLE

Dec 11, 2023, 1:40 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Main Events Planned For Night One And Two Of WWE PLE

Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE
Wrestlemania 40: Ex-Bloodline Member Hell-Bent On Having Dream Match At WWE PLE

Dec 5, 2023, 7:02 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy