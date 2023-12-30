Seth Rollins Ending 2023 With An Unprecedented Record In The WWE

Seth Rollins had a career-defining year in the WWE in 2023 as the company’s Visionary, where he carried the load for the Monday Night Raw brand with the World Heavyweight Championship by his side. Being the inaugural champion, he proved himself to be a strong champion, reaching a historic pinnacle while closing in the year.

In a career-defining moment, Seth Rollins picked up the win against AJ Styles, securing the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and earned the distinction of becoming its inaugural champion with a returning belt that once ruled the WCW. Moving on, his tag as a workhorse champion became true as he consistently defended his title on Raw, PLE, and even on NXT.

Seth Rollins competed in each WWE PLE of 2023

That being said, Seth Rollins closed 2023 as the only WWE Superstar to grace every WWE Premium Live Event throughout the year which essentially allowed the WWE history to be rewritten. More details about the current world champion’s appearances on PLEs are given below,

WWE Royal Rumble: Competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Elimination Chamber: Competed in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

WrestleMania 39: Picked win over Logan Paul

WWE Backlash: Seth Rollins defeated Omos in a unique match

WWE Night of Champions: Defeated AJ Styles to capture the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Money in the Bank: Defeated Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE SummerSlam: Successfully retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor

WWE Payback: Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to keep the World Heavyweight Championship in a first-time title match.

WWE Fastlane: Picked up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Crown Jewel: Defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Survivor Series: Was part of the Men’s WarGames Match and was on the victorious side

In the fall of 2023, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was given the coveted number-one spot on the prestigious PWI 500 list, considered a significant achievement in his illustrious career. Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champions for the fourth time in his career.

