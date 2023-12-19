sportzwiki logo
Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

Arindam Pal
Dec 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM

Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Contract Amid Ongoing 2023 Hiatus

WWE has several superstars’ contracts coming to an end in early 2024 and Rey Mysterio was seemingly one of those names. Now, the reports claim that WWE has managed to re-sign with him with a new deal that should keep him in action with the company for the foreseeable future.

Rey Mysterio recently signed a new contract with WWE, as reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was not noted how long his new deal is for but the assumption is that it’s a multi-year contract.

WWE Raw: New World Championship Match Booked For Day 1 Episode

History between Rey Mysterio and Dominik in WWE

With that, a long-standing association between WWE and The Master of 619 has begun that has started since 2002. He has been out of the company for four years since 2014 and his most recent return occurred in 2018. Then in 2020, another interesting phase began when he started teaming up with his son, Dominik. The father-son pairing lasted until last summer after which Dominik turned on Rey Mysterio. The feud culminated in a match at this year’s WrestleMania where the latter emerged victorious.

Charlotte Flair Set For Surgery During 2024 Holidays Amid WWE Hiatus

Rey Mysterio isn’t the only name to have inked a new deal as PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Dominik Mysterio had also reached an agreement about a month ago, with one source indicating the deal will keep Dom-Dom in WWE for at least another five years. The Mysterio Jr. made his official wrestling debut with the company in 2020, facing Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at that year’s WWE SummerSlam.

While Dom is continuing his alliance with Judgment Day on Raw, the LWO’s bond was broken when Rey Mysterio was attacked by his cohort Santos Escobar. Being a WWE Hall of Famer and a beloved persona throughout the WWE Universe and beyond, Santos’ heinous actions are being despised by the fans. Down the road, things could become more interesting when things start unfolding around this angle on the blue brand.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has plans for Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio and it would involve a team vs. team situation. These two groups will collide on the main roster and it’s possible that LWO branding’s ownership would be at stake in a match at Wrestlemania 40.

Eva Marie Claims To Be Highest-Paid Female Superstar In Her WWE Days

Dominik Mysterio

rey mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

