WWE reportedly has planned for a huge triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41 featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk which seems inevitable following last night’s Elimination Chamber premium live event. With Punk and Rollins already sharing a beef, Roman is now set to enter the fray ahead of his rumored return to WWE programming.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman recently sat down with IGN to review the current WWE landscape. During the conversation, it was depicted that Punk is related to the Cleveland Browns while Reigns could be associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This set up an opportunity for WWE’s Tribal Chief to offer some trash talk and possibly indicate the Wrestlemania 41 match is in the pipeline.

“Punk can’t do sh*t while I’m around. Punk’s in it, four. It’s a four with Browns and Steelers, irrelevant football teams. It’s a four. I’m the only thing keeping this thing in a positive,” Reigns stated. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

These statements essentially confirm that Reigns and Punk still have plenty of bad blood to settle despite teaming up at Survivor Series 2024 to take down Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. There was also a viral moment when Reigns blocked Punk from entering the WarGames match. The Second City Saint also had a favor to be returned from Reigns’ Wiseman, Heyman which is depicted to be a Wrestlemania 41 match.

Meanwhile, Rollins is naturally in the conversation as he’s the one to have attacked Reigns at Royal Rumble, last month, removing the latter from WWE’s storyline perspective. This attack didn’t allow Reigns to compete in the 2025 Elimination Chamber 2025 as he’s out from the main-event race of Wrestlemania 41. In the latest, Reigns is being advertised to attend WWE’s UK tour ahead of the biggest PLE of the year.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)