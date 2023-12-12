Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

Seth Rollins has been the cornerstone figure of the WWE for the past several years and he has every right to be upset about CM Punk’s return. Following the departure of the former Straight Edge leader, it was “THE MAN” who took loads of the WWE programming alongside his Shield buddies. It’s surprising but his time with the WWE could be limited.

A rundown has been published by Ringside News about those names who will be in the impending free-agent class of 2024 and it’s given below:

Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch

Alex Hammerstone

QT Marshall

Dustin Rhodes

Deonna Purrazzo

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

The other big name who was later added to the list is none other than that stalwart figure in the WWE, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the “Monday Night Messiah”, Seth Rollins.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, Seth Rollins’ contract is set to expire in June 2024, and as of a couple of weeks ago, there haven’t been any talks about an extension of that deal. Since it’s the top name of the Raw brand is under discussion, many can’t stop raising eyebrows. The current assumption is that the offer will undoubtedly be on the table, sooner or later.

Update On AJ Styles’ Delayed Return To WWE Programming From 2023 Hiatus

Seth Rollins remains a top priority for the WWE to re-sign

Per the sources, it was noted that Seth Rollins might always remain a top priority for them to re-sign for,

“Fightful has learned that Rollins’ in June of 2024, and as of a couple of weeks ago, there haven’t been discussions regarding a contract extension. As you can imagine by his placement on the card, Rollins is well-liked and respected within the company, and we’re told that there will “obviously” be an offer made at some point, with WWE sources even indicating that he’d be made a priority.”

“When asking a WWE official, we were told “we would not dispute that information” as it pertains to his contract being up next year, and that Rollins would be made a priority.”

It’s interesting to note that Seth Rollins has been booked to defend his World Heavyweight Championship on the very first episode of WWE Raw against Drew McIntyre whose contract situation has also been a matter of discussion among the WWE Universe over the past several months. No deal has been finalized between the two parties which leaves the future uncertain for the Scottish Warrior.