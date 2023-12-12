WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Amid a lack of top booking around the female locker room in 2023, the return of Trish Stratus seemed much needed for the WWE. A stretched program with Becky Lynch continued throughout the summer to deliver us a dream feud which eventually saw an overrun. But the efforts of the two veterans were praised as they featured in an angle that would be remembered for years to follow.

During an appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Trish Stratus recently revisited that program with Becky Lynch and she never really that would happen in the WWE. Speaking about dream feuds, many names would be envisioned for the veteran but not the former longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion. It wasn’t until a Twitter beef that the idea of this feud came by.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

“I honestly never really [envisioned the Stratus-Lynch angle]. I always admired Becky as an athlete and performer, but I just maybe didn’t see the Trish Stratus-Becky Lynch thing, or maybe naturally fans didn’t, so it wasn’t in the of top of mind. But then we interacted at these live events, and it was just so good. The fans were so into it,” Trish Stratus elaborated.

“Then we started like a little Twitter war to the point where people were like, ‘Oh, this is this Twitter war is better than like the current storylines on TV right now.’ It grabs people’s attention. They started talking about fantasy booking and we’re like, ‘Okay, you know what? Maybe this has to happen.'” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Ronda Rousey Has “No Shot” At Returning To UFC Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Trish Stratus herself wanted to be a heel for feuding with Becky Lynch

For this feud to go long enough, good storytelling was always needed and Trish Stratus wanted to put herself through more tests. She felt that it was the perfect time to add some spice to her on-screen persona which led to the heel-turn for the first time in almost two decades. Being a legend, she knew how to inject more dimension into her on-screen character and that only remaining a babyface wasn’t an option.

At Wrestlemania 39, Trish Stratus teamed up with Becky Lynch as tag partners. Soon after the biggest event of the year, the heel turn came which ignited a five-month-long program with Lynch, culminating at WWE Payback inside a steel cage. This match also turned out to be a first-time outing for the seven-time women’s champion which checked one of the to-dos in her bucket list.