Being a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, Skye Blue has been thankful enough after getting the chance to sign up with All Elite Wrestling in the first place. She had admired several female talents in the past whom she can now call her colleagues in a dream scenario, as they all share the same locker room. For example, Sasha Banks in WWE, currently known as Mercedes Mone, is her dream opponent in AEW.

As her wrestling journey continues in All Elite Wrestling, Skye Blue seems eternally grateful to be a part of the company. Given her young age, she has a number of years’ wrestling left in her, if not injury appears to be a factor. As such, she wants to be a wrestler in AEW forever, and her stance won’t change even if she doesn’t win a belt.

Skye Blue discussed both her short and long-term wrestling goals for the future in a new interview with Denise Salcedo. After returning to action from a fatal injury in July 2024, she mentioned that one of her current goals is to get back to the same level of athleticism and comfort that she had possessed before her injury.

Skye Blue happy to be involved in AEW in any capacity

More importantly, Skye Blue wants to be in a flag bearer position for All Elite Wrestling, where the company can always be proud of her and point her out as someone whom they could count on. The young star from AEW’s female roster also feels that she doesn’t need a championship to validate her position in the Tony Khan-owned brand.

“I want to represent AEW. I want them to say, ‘Yes, that’s our girls.’ It doesn’t have to be a belt. I just want them to say, ‘Yes, we are proud of her. This is our girl. This is one of our amazing girls that embodies the women’s division and just helps push them forward.’” Skye Blue was crystal clear about her long-term goals in AEW.

“No matter what it is, whether it’s wrestling, whether one day I can’t wrestle, and it’s just helping, doing agenting, producing, whatever it may be. I just want to make the company proud.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Time will tell whether Skye Blue eventually emerges as a future champion, someday, but for the time being, she continues attempting to pick up the pace in the vast competition that AEW has to offer. This happened after she picked up an injury during the July 20 episode of AEW Collision in 2024, in a highly anticipated singles match against Hikaru Shida, and was sidelined from action for a year.