Upon taking a step back from the professional wrestling scene in 2025, Saraya is having a gala time in life, free from all the restrictions. With no company boundaries being there, she also doesn’t have to abide by any rules, especially after calling it quits on the six-year-long relationship with her former boyfriend, Ronnie Radke. Recently, she also admitted to getting intimate in an abandoned LA zoo.

Reflecting more on her life and career, Saraya shared a post on social media on her X/Twitter handle and shared her happiness over her current status. The WWE/AEW alum has opened up on her mental health, sharing that she is having the most positive vibes about herself in a long time.

In what appeared to be some “random late night thoughts,” Saraya included a photo of herself and her dogs and stated the below,

“This year I’ve been the happiest I’ve ever been. Everything feels just so much more positive. Personal. Business. Even when things aren’t easy, my mind set is just so much better. I feel like it’s noticeable? I dunno but making big changes and putting myself first FINALLY looks good on me.”

Saraya had to deal with some bitter experiences in life

Saraya’s message is meaningful, given the challenges she has faced in the past. During her time in the WWE, she struggled with substance abuse and also endured mental and physical harassment in a relationship. The British wrestler also went through suicidal thoughts after private photos were leaked without her consent.

Also in 2017, Saraya suffered a serious neck injury that sidelined her from in-ring competition for nearly five years before making a comeback in All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Due to the earlier neck concussion, she didn’t try harder on in-ring antics, the only regret she has from her AEW career. Also, in her new memoir, she discussed surviving assault during her younger life.

With AEW not having to offer something new for her, Saraya had a mutual exit from the company in 2025. Following the departure, she has mostly been involved in outside projects, such as launching her podcast. Plus, her book, “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” detailing her pro wrestling journey as well as her personal life, also came out. A WWE return is also rumored to be happening at some point, but nothing is confirmed.