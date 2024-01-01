Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

All

WWE

Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 12:33 PM

Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

AEW Battle of the Belts may haven’t been proven to be a profitable show in terms of viewership for All Elite Wrestling but they aren’t taking away that tradition that easily. If the current reports are any indications that the next edition of the show dealing with AEW’s mid-card titles is coming back to TV, soon.

AEW Battle of the Belts returning within two weeks

While it’s yet to be made advertised, officially the next AEW Battle of the Belts event could be just 12 days away. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select notes that the next show under this chronology is listed on TNT’s schedule for January 13, at 10 PM EST. This falls on the same day of TNA Hard to Kill PPV which will mark the promotion’s re-launch after years of functioning as IMPACT Wrestling.

AEW Battle of the Belts has generally been a one-hour special presented by All Elite Wrestling in which championship matches are the key. But mostly the show has been graced with title defenses from either AEW’s mid-card titles or the belts AEW’s sister promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling, which Tony Khan acquired in March of 2022.

Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match

AEW Battle of the Belts tradition started way back in 2022

The first episode of AEW Battle of the Belts took place in January of 2022 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since then, a total of eight Battle of the Belts events have taken place. In the first episode, Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT Champion, Ricky Starks defeated Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship and Britt Baker defeated Riho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

The most recent AEW Battle of the Belts went down in October of 2023 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Over the two years of events, only two matches have seen a new champion be crowned. As you can see above, Sammy Guevara became the Interim AEW TNT Champion.

The second and most recent title change at AEW Battle of the Belts also involved Guevara where he won the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky at AEW Battle of the Belts 2 in April 2022. So, it’s safe to say that irrespective of what the name of the event suggests, title changes on this show had been neglected.

Tagged:

AEW

aew battle of the belts

All Elite Wrestling

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024
Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 12:33 PM

AEW Worlds End 2023: Sting, Continental Classic Final And More Added To PPV
AEW Worlds End 2023: Sting, Continental Classic Final And More Added To PPV

Dec 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

AEW Worlds End 2023: Two More Matches To Be Added On Weekend PPV Event
AEW Worlds End 2023: Two More Matches To Be Added On Weekend PPV Event

Dec 26, 2023, 11:52 AM

AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland
AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

Dec 24, 2023, 12:13 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

Dec 24, 2023, 12:08 PM

Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match
Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match

Dec 22, 2023, 1:38 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy