Spoiler On AEW Battle Of The Belts Returning In Early January 2024

AEW Battle of the Belts may haven’t been proven to be a profitable show in terms of viewership for All Elite Wrestling but they aren’t taking away that tradition that easily. If the current reports are any indications that the next edition of the show dealing with AEW’s mid-card titles is coming back to TV, soon.

AEW Battle of the Belts returning within two weeks

While it’s yet to be made advertised, officially the next AEW Battle of the Belts event could be just 12 days away. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select notes that the next show under this chronology is listed on TNT’s schedule for January 13, at 10 PM EST. This falls on the same day of TNA Hard to Kill PPV which will mark the promotion’s re-launch after years of functioning as IMPACT Wrestling.

AEW Battle of the Belts has generally been a one-hour special presented by All Elite Wrestling in which championship matches are the key. But mostly the show has been graced with title defenses from either AEW’s mid-card titles or the belts AEW’s sister promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling, which Tony Khan acquired in March of 2022.

AEW Battle of the Belts tradition started way back in 2022

The first episode of AEW Battle of the Belts took place in January of 2022 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since then, a total of eight Battle of the Belts events have taken place. In the first episode, Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim TNT Champion, Ricky Starks defeated Matt Sydal to retain the FTW Championship and Britt Baker defeated Riho via submission to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

The most recent AEW Battle of the Belts went down in October of 2023 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Over the two years of events, only two matches have seen a new champion be crowned. As you can see above, Sammy Guevara became the Interim AEW TNT Champion.

The second and most recent title change at AEW Battle of the Belts also involved Guevara where he won the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky at AEW Battle of the Belts 2 in April 2022. So, it’s safe to say that irrespective of what the name of the event suggests, title changes on this show had been neglected.