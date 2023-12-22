Update On Saraya’s Brother Wrestling In AEW In A Dark Match

Saraya got a second life in her pro-wrestling career after signing with All Elite Wrestling and the company could also offer a chance to fulfill her brother’s wrestling dreams. As noted by the veteran star in the past, her brother had previous aspirations to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling and that demand has finally been met, this week.

As reported by Wrestling INC and several other outlets, Saraya’s brother Zak Zodiak wrestled in a dark match before the latest episode of Dynamite. He defeated Peter Avalon in this singles contest. It wasn’t noted whether this match was an official tryout for Zodiac, who is touring around the United States over the next few weeks after obtaining a work visa in the fall. No further working dates with AEW were also mentioned.

It wasn’t Zodiak’s first appearance in All Elite Wrestling as the 32-year-old wrestler appeared at AEW All In PPV along with their family to celebrate Saraya’s AEW Women’s World Championship win over Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match.

Tony Khan promised a dark match opportunity to Saraya’s brother

While speaking with The Corner Podcast in the past, Zodiac and Saraya previously revealed to be in touch with AEW owner Tony Khan who promised Zodiak an opportunity with the promotion once he comes to the US with a working visa,

“Tony was awesome. I was talking to him and I was like, ‘Maybe we can get him on a dark match today. He was like, ‘Get a visa, you can be on all the dark matches you want. So, I bought Zak a visa, so it should be here in August sometime.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Much like his sister Saraya, Zodiak started wrestling in his childhood when he was just 10 years old. He mostly competed on the British independent scene, most notably for the Revolution Pro Wrestling promotion. He also had tryouts for the WWE WWE six times during his career, most recently in 2020. These struggles in the early 2010s were also documented in the film “Fighting With My Family.”

Back then, Saraya used to be Paige in the WWE who went on to make her debut in All Elite Wrestling, last September and formed The Outcasts alongside fellow ex-WWE stars Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. During this week’s Dynamite, she came up short against Riho in gaining a women’s title opportunity against Storm.