Spoiler On CM Punk’s First Match At Royal Rumble 2024 After WWE Return

The return of the decade might have gone down at the 2023 edition of Survivor Series as CM Punk resurfaced in the WWE after almost a decade. If reports are any indications then he’s signed a long-term deal with the WWE to be under their banner for a long course to follow but not everyone is happy about it.

Seth Rollins is the first person who openly expressed his displeasure on this comeback which cameras caught after Survivor Series went off the air. Drew McIntyre is another person who reportedly showed frustrations, backstage on this controversial superstar’s return to the WWE. As the world keeps on talking about this big return, CM Punk is seemingly set to face one of these above-mentioned stars within two months from now.

Seth Rollins went non-PG targeting CM Punk after Survivor Series 2023

According to Reddit user Kerrmit125, an insider who has broken multiple news stories around the WWE in the past, has informed that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently scheduled to take place at Royal Rumble 2024. No update was provided yet on whether Rollins will remain the World Heavyweight Champion heading into that event and if this match will be contested over the world title.

As noted above, Seth Rollins wasn’t happy to see CM Punk coming out by the end of the Men’s WarGames match which overshadowed Team Rollins’ win. He was seen shouting “F**k you” at the returnee while throwing middle fingers. WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves had held back or else a physical confrontation could have happened.

Over this situation, Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful that Rollins had to be escorted out of the building after Punk’s appearance,

“Backstage in Gorilla position, we’re told that Seth Rollins had to be ushered away by Triple H and Michael Cole, as he was not happy about Punk’s appearance. Punk was said to have looked confused by it. At least to people in the area, it was said to be an awkward scene.”

Sapp also added that the nature of pro-wrestling is such that things could be a work between the two which will eventually help the WWE to build things for the mega match that’s reportedly set to happen at Royal Rumble. Originally, CM Punk was likely to join the WWE at the Rumble but Triple H preponed things to Survivor Series as the event went down from his hometown of Chicago.