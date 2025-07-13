Previously speaking with Page Six on the red carpet for his new movie, “Heads of State,” John Cena was asked to comment on his final year in the ring and with the WWE as an active performer. He confirmed that his retirement match is set for mid-December, and the location for that match has not yet been determined. He also didn’t mention any hint on who could be his final opponent in this match.

In an update from WRKD Wrestling, John Cena’s final WWE opponent in December will be none other than the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from the Monday Night Raw roster. As seen on Saturday Night’s Main Event, Gunther defeated Goldberg in the WCW Legend’s retirement match to retain his World Heavyweight Championship in an accolade that should lead him to ride high in his career over the coming months.

Nikki Bella Admittedly Has “A Year Or Two To Give” After WWE Evolution 2025

John Cena is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Title against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two at MetLife Stadium on August 3rd. There’s no update on who Gunther will be facing on that show. Upon defeating Goldberg, it’s confirmed that he’s also heading into Summerslam with the championship around his waist.

“John Was The Guy To Do It,” Charlotte Flair On John Cena Breaking Her Father’s WWE Record

John Cena will make only two appearances before Summerslam 2025

In July, we have yet to spot John Cena on WWE television amid his busy movie schedule. He last appeared on WWE programming at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. His next appearance on WWE TV will be on the July 18 episode of SmackDown in a segment where he goes face-to-face with Rhodes.

After that, John Cena will again appear on the August 1st episode of SmackDown, which will be the go-home edition of the show for SummerSlam, meaning that he will only make two appearances before competing at the summer PLE. For the time being, he’s busy filming the upcoming Netflix movie “Little Brother” with Eric André in New Jersey.

Starting his retirement tour in January 2025, John Cena promised to work only 36 dates with the WWE around the year, and he only has 15 dates left to his commitments. Apart from Summerslam, he’s also been confirmed to compete in a match at October’s Crown Jewel PLE in Australia.