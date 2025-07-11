With WWE Evolution 2025 waiting this weekend, fans of the Bella Army are all excited to have Nikki Bella back on board for the show. The WWE Hall of Famer has already revealed her role for the returning all-women premium live event as she eyes a championship match opportunity. In more news, she expected to spend a couple of years in the WWE, making a full-fledged return in professional wrestling.

Fans have been wondering how long Nikki Bella will stay this time around. Upon resurfacing in time for WWE Evolution, it appears that her run could last longer than expected. While speaking to Sam Roberts, the popular female superstar reflected on her future in the WWE, admitting that she doesn’t have tons of years left to give in the business.

Nikki Bella wants to invest herself for the benefit of WWE women’s division

But the bright part of her 2025 return is that Nikki Bella believes that she still has a year or two to contribute to the game. Being a veteran in the game, she wants to invest her upcoming tenure in the women’s division to benefit the talents. She feels that her own character can help bring out new layers of her colleagues’ TV personas, intending to showcase the personal side of the women,

“I know I don’t have years to give. But I think I do have a year or two to give. So I want to use my equity with the women now. I feel like my Nikki Bella can bring out a lot in people’s characters and help give them layers. That’s what I want to do with the women — I’d like to bring out the more personal side of them.”

The above comments from Nikki Bella come in light of earlier claims where she already made it clear that her current run will not be a one-off and that she will make more appearances even after Evolution 2 gets over. By focusing on the personal storytelling for women, the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time would definitely be able to help the young talents.

On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, Nikki Bella confirmed she would be competing in the women’s battle royal at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event. The belief is that a win could be the perfect way for her to kick off a long-term comeback since it will earn her a championship match opportunity at Clash in Paris next month.