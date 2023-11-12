Spoiler On Mariah May’s First Storyline With Another AEW Bombshell Diva

Mariah May appears to be the latest signee to the women’s roster of All Elite Wrestling which should boost things up a bit. The signing has already created a bit stir around the circuit as there have been complaints about AEW not paying enough effort to their women’s talents in recent months.

Mariah May made her surprise AEW Dynamite debut during the November 8th episode of the show during a backstage segment with RJ City. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now offered an update about what the company has in store for the latest AEW signee. It appears that the bombshell Diva has been in AEW’s radars for a while and they want to pair her up with Toni Storm for some intriguing angles, moving forward.

Bombshell Gigi Dolin Confirms Engagement With Ex WWE Star Nash Carter

Apparently, AEW wants to recreate a storyline based on the All About Eve movie from 1950 that once received six Academy Awards including Best Picture. The source informed the following about which role will be played by Mariah May and Toni Storm in the upcoming angle,

“It’s considered one of the greatest movies of all time. The story is about a Broadway star who turns 40 and worried about her career (played by Davis and is essentially the Storm character) and Eve is this fan girl of Margo Channing (Davis’ character). Eve (May) becomes a big part of Channing’s life as fan girl who starts manipulating things until she basically becomes the new young star to push her out.”

Mariah May signed an AEW contract before her stint with STARDOM was over

Previous reports from Fightful Select claimed in August that AEW had discussed bringing Mariah May into the company. WWE was also interested in bringing in the 25-year-old star under their banner. She faced Hanan in her last match for STARDOM in the early days of October which indicated her arrival in the US. The Observer also noted that she actually signed the AEW contract before leaving Japan,

“Mariah May debuted on the 11/8 Dynamite. She did an interview with RJ City and acted like a fan girl for Toni Storm, saying she went to Stardom just like Storm. The deal was made before May left Stardom and when the rumors started flying around about it.”

As noted above, the newbie already admitted how she has envisioned her career to that of Toni Storm. She is already following in her footsteps after coming into the AEW roster following a stint at Japan’s STARDOM promotion. RJ City will now introduce Mariah May to Toni Storm on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, this Wednesday night.