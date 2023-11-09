Bombshell Mariah May Debuts On AEW Dynamite November 8 Episode

Another bombshell WWE Diva has arrived at AEW Dynamite in the form of Mariah May during the latest episode. After speculations were running rampant about the incoming indie superstar, the move was eventually confirmed after she appeared, live on AEW’s flagship programming on TBS Network.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Mariah May appeared to speak with RJ City backstage, where he introduced her as the newest member of the roster. The newbie noted how she has envisioned her career to that of Toni Storm. She is already following in her footsteps after coming into the AEW roster following a stint at Japan’s STARDOM promotion.

City also disclosed that Storm was not present on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but she would be there next week which will give the opportunity to introduce May to Storm. Out of excitement, the newcomer kissed City on the cheeks to end the segment.

Mariah May already found success in Japan’s STARDOM

Before coming to AEW Dynamite, Mariah May had already established her status by performing in the Japanese promotion, winning the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Club Venus stablemate Mina Shirakawa (as the combined tag team of Rose Gold). She also qualified for the 5*STAR Grand Prix, defeating the likes of Shirakawa and AZM.

The success she found in Japan led to promotions from the United States to pursue her as reports from Fightful Select claimed in August that AEW has discussed bringing May into the company. WWE was also interested in bringing in the 25-year-old star under their banner. She reportedly had a tryout earlier in her career but AEW was the company that was always the frontrunner in picking her up. As a result, she has now joined the AEW Dynamite promotion and garnered attention, right away.

Mariah May coming to the US became evident after she faced Hanan in her last match for STARDOM in the early days of October. Reports also claimed that she would likely be paired up with Toni Storm, which seems to be the case after the former women’s world champion was namedropped on AEW Dynamite, this week. Time will tell whether AEW would use these two ladies as a team or rivals.

