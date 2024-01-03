Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

2023 was the banger of a year for the WWE in terms of every business aspect and The Rock’s return at the very beginning of 2024 teases something even bigger in store for 2024. WWE has updated their X profile header with the returnee which is an essential tease that he will make more appearances on WWE programming to make the dream match against Roman Reigns happen in the near future.

The Rock has teased going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his promo delivered on Raw. Presumably, the fans started to believe that this match would be declared to happen at Wrestlemania 40 in April. But in changed circumstances, it might end up happening even before the biggest PLE of the year.

BWE on X reported that if The Rock accepts WWE’s offer then he would face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia in late February.

“If The Rock accepts WWE’s offer, then he will face Roman Reigns at the Chamber in Australia. If he accepts the deal. Then yes. Aussie Aussie.”

WWE isn’t changing Wrestlemania 40 main event due to The Rock’s return

While The Brahma Bull appearing at the Australia PLE has been a constant rumor ever since the event was announced, it now seems that WWE could eventually try to secure the biggest name to sell out the international show, eventually. The reports also indicate that this dream bout is getting preponed since the plan for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II in the main event of WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 isn’t changing.

Days of speculation about a former WWE champion returning to WWE Raw for the Day 1 edition were roaming on the internet and it didn’t disappoint after all. Thousands of fans gathered at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California got to see none other than The Rock fulfilling that spotlight out of nowhere. Most importantly, for the first time, he teased the dream match against Roman Reigns during this appearance.

After laying out Jinder Mahal with The People’s Elbow, The Rock ended the segment on WWE Raw by saying that he wanted to sit at the top of The Head of the Table and the crowd erupted at this thought. Roman Reigns also reacted to this segment by posting an emoji on his official X handle.