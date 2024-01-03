Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  Wwe /
  • Wwe /
  Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

Arindam Pal
Jan 3, 2024 at 2:08 PM

Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

2023 was the banger of a year for the WWE in terms of every business aspect and The Rock’s return at the very beginning of 2024 teases something even bigger in store for 2024. WWE has updated their X profile header with the returnee which is an essential tease that he will make more appearances on WWE programming to make the dream match against Roman Reigns happen in the near future.

The Rock has teased going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his promo delivered on Raw. Presumably, the fans started to believe that this match would be declared to happen at Wrestlemania 40 in April. But in changed circumstances, it might end up happening even before the biggest PLE of the year.

CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE

BWE on X reported that if The Rock accepts WWE’s offer then he would face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia in late February.

“If The Rock accepts WWE’s offer, then he will face Roman Reigns at the Chamber in Australia. If he accepts the deal. Then yes. Aussie Aussie.”

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

WWE isn’t changing Wrestlemania 40 main event due to The Rock’s return

While The Brahma Bull appearing at the Australia PLE has been a constant rumor ever since the event was announced, it now seems that WWE could eventually try to secure the biggest name to sell out the international show, eventually. The reports also indicate that this dream bout is getting preponed since the plan for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II in the main event of WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 isn’t changing.

Days of speculation about a former WWE champion returning to WWE Raw for the Day 1 edition were roaming on the internet and it didn’t disappoint after all. Thousands of fans gathered at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California got to see none other than The Rock fulfilling that spotlight out of nowhere. Most importantly, for the first time, he teased the dream match against Roman Reigns during this appearance.

After laying out Jinder Mahal with The People’s Elbow, The Rock ended the segment on WWE Raw by saying that he wanted to sit at the top of The Head of the Table and the crowd erupted at this thought. Roman Reigns also reacted to this segment by posting an emoji on his official X handle.

elimination chamber

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock

The Rock

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint
Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

Jan 3, 2024, 6:12 PM

Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40
Spoiler On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Happening Before WWE Wrestlemania 40

Jan 3, 2024, 2:08 PM

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode

Jan 3, 2024, 2:03 PM

WWE NXT: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2024 To Begin Next Week
WWE NXT: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2024 To Begin Next Week

Jan 3, 2024, 2:00 PM

WWE NXT: Multiple Matches Announced For January 9 Episode
WWE NXT: Multiple Matches Announced For January 9 Episode

Jan 3, 2024, 1:50 PM

WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned at New Year’s Evil 2024
WWE NXT: Men’s Breakout Tournament Winner Crowned at New Year’s Evil 2024

Jan 3, 2024, 1:35 PM

