CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE

CM Punk has made the biggest return of this decade by coming back to the WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames and it remains to be seen what the company plans to do with him in a long shot. The return at the final PLE of WWE has already set a WWE Social Media record in the process as the most viewed social media post in WWE history.

Following the overwhelming reaction that the pro-wrestling fraternity had in store for his comeback, CM Punk also made his wrestling comeback at the WWE MSG Live Event on December 26 recorded a complete sell-out from the company’s perspective. Now that the New Year has started and things will shortly fall in place for Royal Rumble, WWE could have far bigger things in store for the returnee.

CM Punk set for two high-profile feuds in the WWE after return

According to the reports of Sports Illustrated, WWE is planning to have CM Punk feuding with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The feud with Rollins is set to happen first as it’s already been aired on Raw television.

Once this feud with Rollins produces a match, possibly at Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk will move to the feud with The Tribal Chief. It was also noted that Punk-Rollins might end up headlining Wrestlemania 40 Night One,

“Punk can still wrestle at a high level, but his work will only be enhanced in the ring with a world-class wrestler like Rollins. While it is not the current favorite, there is plenty of reason to believe Punk-Rollins could serve as the main event for the opening night of Wrestlemania 40.”

In addition to this information, Barrasso also reported that WWE did not chase CM Punk to bring him back in. Instead, the former AEW star opened the line of communication, and he agreed to what WWE asked of him. Now, he’s enjoying the WWE the way that he’s always wanted.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is one of the handful of persons who is not happy to see CM Punk back in the WWE. Rollins called the former Straight Edge Leader a hypocrite on a recent episode of Raw. Later it was admitted by Punk some people weren’t happy to see him back in WWE since they knew they couldn’t reach his level to instigate the feud.