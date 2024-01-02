WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

Logan Paul is being utilized as a star power on WWE Smackdown as the reigning United States Champion. Now, he will be in attendance at the upcoming first episode of the blue brand of 2024 to experience first-hand who he will meet at Royal Rumble 2024 to defend the title.

The New Year’s Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown promises to be a loaded show night, and it will feature the finals of a tournament to determine Logan Paul’s challenger for the United States Championship. The winner of this tournament will earn the right to face Logan Paul in his first title defense scheduled for the first WWE Premium Live Event of the year set for Saturday, January 27.

Thereby, on the January 5 episode of WWE Smackdown, the United States title contender’s tournament final will see Kevin Owens squaring off against Santos Escobar and now WWE announced on the latest episode of Raw that Logan Paul will be in attendance of the show, that possibly to sit at ringside to witness the match.

Cody Rhodes To Be Cover Star Of WWE 2K24 Video Game After Great Achievement

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. In the back-and-forth encounter, Rey was able to earn some near-falls but The Maverick came back after hitting some of his patented moves including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam. Ultimately, Paul took a shot with brass knuckles to earn a cheap way to his first title win in the WWE.

WWE Raw: CM Punk, Title Match And More Announced For January 8 Episode

Now, Paul waits for his first challenger for the US Title that will be unveiled on the WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution episode which also includes WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Michin. Additionally, a thrilling tag team match will see Butch teaming up with a mystery partner to take on Pretty Deadly, consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution Match Card

– Undisputed Universal Championship number one contender’s match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

– United States Champion Logan Paul appears

– United States Championship contender’s tournament finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar

– WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Michin’ Mia Yim

– Butch & a mystery partner vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)