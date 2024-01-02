WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 2:16 PM

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

Logan Paul is being utilized as a star power on WWE Smackdown as the reigning United States Champion. Now, he will be in attendance at the upcoming first episode of the blue brand of 2024 to experience first-hand who he will meet at Royal Rumble 2024 to defend the title.

The New Year’s Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown promises to be a loaded show night, and it will feature the finals of a tournament to determine Logan Paul’s challenger for the United States Championship. The winner of this tournament will earn the right to face Logan Paul in his first title defense scheduled for the first WWE Premium Live Event of the year set for Saturday, January 27.

Thereby, on the January 5 episode of WWE Smackdown, the United States title contender’s tournament final will see Kevin Owens squaring off against Santos Escobar and now WWE announced on the latest episode of Raw that Logan Paul will be in attendance of the show, that possibly to sit at ringside to witness the match.

Cody Rhodes To Be Cover Star Of WWE 2K24 Video Game After Great Achievement

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. In the back-and-forth encounter, Rey was able to earn some near-falls but The Maverick came back after hitting some of his patented moves including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam. Ultimately, Paul took a shot with brass knuckles to earn a cheap way to his first title win in the WWE.

WWE Raw: CM Punk, Title Match And More Announced For January 8 Episode

Now, Paul waits for his first challenger for the US Title that will be unveiled on the WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution episode which also includes WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Michin. Additionally, a thrilling tag team match will see Butch teaming up with a mystery partner to take on Pretty Deadly, consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution Match Card

– Undisputed Universal Championship number one contender’s match: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
– United States Champion Logan Paul appears
– United States Championship contender’s tournament finals: Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar
– WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defends against Michin’ Mia Yim
– Butch & a mystery partner vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Tagged:

Logan Paul

New Year's Revolution

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

Jan 2, 2024, 2:16 PM

Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return
Randy Orton Reveals The Number-One Goal For Him After 2023 WWE Return

Dec 7, 2023, 1:43 PM

John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40
John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40

Dec 4, 2023, 6:41 PM

WWE Smackdown: New Tournament Begins To Determine Logan Paul’s Title Contender
WWE Smackdown: New Tournament Begins To Determine Logan Paul’s Title Contender

Dec 2, 2023, 10:46 AM

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE
Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Nov 16, 2023, 1:37 PM

Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win
Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win

Nov 5, 2023, 8:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy