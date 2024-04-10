WWE NXT will present the Spring Breakin 2024 edition, later this month and one of the main events for the two-night show has now been confirmed. It was revealed during the latest Tuesday’s NXT episode that Trick Williams will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title on the special Tuesday, April 23 edition of the show.

As announced on NXT, the NXT Spring Breakin 2024 will be a two-night event on Tuesday, April 23, and then next Tuesday, April 30. Going by the announcement, this NXT Title Match will serve as the main event of Night One of the themed episodes. There’s no update on what WWE possibly has in store for the second night.

Following his big win over former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the main event of last Saturday’s Stand & Deliver PLE, Trick Williams came out on the post-PLE episode and made his intentions clear of going after Ilja Dragunov’s NXT Title. The champion refused the challenge during the confrontation, but he eventually agreed to put the title up under the stipulation that if Williams lost, he would have to leave NXT.

Carmelo Hayes also appeared in this to deliver an attack on Williams and Dragunov. After laying both out to end the show, he ended up challenging Williams to a steel cage match but that match wasn’t included in Spring Breakin 2024. Rather, it will go down on next week’s episode of NXT.

Update on other matches set for WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024

There’s no update on the other matches slated to go down at the Spring Breakin 2024 edition to this point. But an Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the North American title match appears to be slated on one night of the event after Ivar made a surprise appearance on Tuesday’s show and attacked the reigning mid-card champion of NXT.

Plus, AOP vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom NXT Tag title match could take place at Spring Breakin 2024. After Nathan Frazer & Axiom won the NXT Tag Team titles from Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, The Final Testament came out and attacked Frazer & Axiom. AOP from the faction delivered both of them with the Super Collider before posing over the new champions with the titles.