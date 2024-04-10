The post Stand and Deliver 2024 edition of WWE NXT witnessed multiple appearances from the main roster to set things up further for next week and the upcoming Spring Breakin’ special episodes set for two weeks from now.

Oba Femi was challenged by Ivar on the latest episode of WWE NXT, leading to a brawl that saw Ivar taking out the North American Champion. Femi was in the ring talking about his successful title defense at Stand & Deliver when Ivar’s music hit to shock the audience.

Ivar said that he was jealous about Femi’s match at Stand & Deliver as he wanted to be part of it. He also intended to be the one to take the title from him. As Femi was about to leave, Ivar attempted to stop him and Femi responded with a headbutt. Ivar laid him out and connected with a flying crossbody before posing with the title. The current assumption is that Ivar vs. Femi should be announced at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’.

Also on the April 9 episode of WWE NXT, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin to win the NXT Tag Team titles for the first time. The finish came after Breakker accidentally speared Corbin in the corner. The distraction allowed Frazer and Axiom to send Breaker through the ropes and to the floor. Frazer then followed up with the phoenix splash on Corbin for the pin to win.

AOP attacked the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and AOP’s Akam and Rezar) then made an appearance on WWE NXT with AOP attacking the new champions Axiom & Nathan Frazer. AOP gave both the stars super collider finisher before standing over the champions, posing with their titles.

In the opening segment of WWE NXT, Lyra Valkyria confronted the new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, and wanted her rematch for the Title. Tatum Paxley turned heel on Lyra and attacked her from behind.

Raw roster member Natalya then confronted Roxanne and challenged her for the Title. Roxanne declined, but the WWE NXT GM Ava made it official. Later the night, Roxanne defeated Natalya to retain the NXT Women’s Championship after Lola Vice cost Nattie the match.