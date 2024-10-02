Away from the WWE scenario since getting surprisingly released in the year 2021, Steph De Lander FKA Persia Pirotta is up to establishing her brand in the independent circuit. This includes her utilizing some content showcasing her natural beauty in return for some money. Previously, Mandy Rose witnessed notable success in this content-sharing business to inspire more people to follow the route.

Steph De Lander is well known for her stunning photo shoots as she often releases that content on social media as well as behind a paywall. Some fans don’t consider this way of earning money to be decent enough. After this aspect came to her attention, she had something to offer to the pro-wrestling fans.

To call out the negative remarks regarding content-sharing businesses or wrestlers using their sexuality to earn some money, Steph De Lander offered not to use her X account. She pointed out the hypocrisy of men who criticize women for being bold on public platforms while she also praised the public figures who are known to offer sultry photos in return for some money,

“The guys who judge women for using their sexuality on their own terms to make money/build their brand/elevate their business, are the first ones to talk about how much they loooove Sabrina Carpenter & Sydney Sweeney… make it make sense?”

The tweet made by Steph De Lander gained tons of reaction from her followers and some of her fans supported her for the thought. Apart from taking indie bookings, the former WWE star also operates an OnlyFans account which also occasionally releases merchandise on websites to keep the money inflow in her favor.

Steph De Lander to be out of action due to a neck injury

Back at TNA Victory Road, Rhino & Digital Media Champion PCO was scheduled to face Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander in a tag team match. But the latter instead came out wearing a “Property of Matt Cardona” t-shirt and cut a promo informing that a neck injury would force her to go away from the scene for some time.

Later that injury was confirmed to be a legit one for which Steph De Lander would need surgery. While nothing is confirmed, she’s expected to stay out of action for around six months. For the time being, she remains under contract with the TNA wrestling promotion.