Steph De Lander Confident About Getting The Call Back From The WWE

Steph De Lander also known as Persia Pirotta in the WWE was determined to prove her potential following her release from the company. She became a force to be reckoned with on the independent scene after that shocking release that came from WWE NXT in 2021. Down the road, she was able to hold the Premier Women’s World Championship and got dubbed to be the Women’s Internet Champion for her partnership with Matt Cardona.

While many doubted the success of the odd pair, Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona have often delivered a double act on the independent scene aiding each other in their matches. Speaking on the Insight podcast hosted by Chris Vin Vliet, the former went into detail on how this partnership came about. Cordona’s wife, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green had no problems, either with them working together.

Moving into the conversation, Steph De Lander also shared her aspirations to make a WWE return. Although her stint in WWE was brief, and she has accomplished really nothing except for showing off some steamy angles with Duke Hudson, she has since established herself as the “Indy Goddess” alongside Matt Cardona which could raise the interest of the WWE, down the road.

WWE return remains the end goal for Steph De Lander

Reflecting on her WWE departure, the former NXT Superstar shared her thoughts and expressed her desire to be returning to the WWE which remains a long-term goal for her. But this doesn’t essentially mean that she’s in a hurry. she is currently in no hurry to re-enter that system,

“So I kind of had to pack up that WWE box and put it away and really focus on what I was doing. Then have the faith and know that if I do what I need to do, and I work really hard and I commit fully to this. The end result will be I be getting new interest from WWE and from elsewhere, which I have, because of how hot our act is.”

Last year, Steph De Lander took to Twitter and revealed that she has made more money in the past 12 months since leaving the WWE than what she earned during her tenure as a WWE Superstar. She sounded very happy with accomplishment while reveling the news on social media after starting her own premium paywall fansite just like Mandy Rose or Lacey Evans.