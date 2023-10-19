AEW Dynamite: Sting Announces Impending Retirement At Revolution 2024 PPV

Heading into this week’s AEW Dynamite, the biggest news was that Sting was going to make an announcement. Given his age, it was safe to assume that he was going to talk about the curtain call of his legendary career and that’s how things turned out. The show emanating from Rosenburg, Texas indeed brought out information about the legendary wrestler’s retirement.

After coming to a huge pop from the audience on AEW Dynamite, Sting pointed out that he wrestled his first AEW match at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view and it would be fitting that his retirement match takes place at AEW Revolution 2024. There is no word on the time and place of Revolution 2024 but as per AEW’s annual schedule, it should be happening around early March, next year.

Sting mentioned during his promo on AEW Dynamite that when he was forced to retire in 2015 it didn’t feel right, but this time he gets the chance to go out in a satisfactory manner. Sting then announced that his last match would be conducted at Revolution 2024. No update was given on who he intends to wrestle in that final match.

While remembering his illustrious career, Sting mentioned some old-school wrestlers but stuck onto three specific names for elevating him to the next level – Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair. While the fans cheered Dusty and Ric, they booed Hogan which led Sting to say the following on AEW Dynamite,

“Okay. I hear you, I hear you. But Hulk Hogan transcended wrestling and I did learn something from the guy. So I gotta give something to him on that.”

AEW Dynamite: Sting saves Darby Allin from Christian Cage

That wasn’t the only time that Sting appeared on AEW Dynamite, this week. In a backstage segment, his ally Darby Allin broke Nick Wayne’s tooth but Allin was double-teamed by Christian Cage and Luchasauras. Sting then came out to make the save for Allin. After taking out Luchasauras, he punished Christian by applying the modified sharpshooter submission.

For the time being, Sting remains involved in a rivalry with Christian, and his heel buddied on AEW Dynamite. The two sides got involved in an altercation at the latest bygone AEW WrestleDream PPV event where we have also seen the debut of Adam Copeland in AEW.