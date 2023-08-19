Summer Rae remains a popular figure in the professional wrestling circuit despite not retaining a strong connection with the industry since 2016. Back then, the popular WWE Superstar opted to leave in-ring competition due to back injuries and eventually never decided to come back to action except for a couple of shows, here and there.

With WWE not being an option to join in, AEW remains an option for the active or ex-WWE Superstars and Summer Rae might be in touch with the WWE’s rival brand. AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite delivered yet another episode, this week, and the company continued builds for the All In London show. Two former WWE Superstars were reportedly also present backstage for the show.

Sean Ross Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Summer Rae was present, backstage on AEW Dynamite this week. Interestingly, CJ Perry FKA Lana from WWE has also been present on the show with Miro FKA Rusev.

It was noted that Lana and Rusev do possess a home around this week’s AEW Dynamite host city in Nashville but Summer Rae’s presence was really surprising. No update was given on whether the blonde-head was having any contract talks with the Tony Khan-owned brand,

“Lana, also known as CJ Perry was at the show visiting with Miro. Lana and Miro have a home in the area. Perry hasn’t worked a match or done wrestling appearances outside of signings since leaving WWE, but was booked for a show last year that got canceled.

Summer Rae was also backstage at the August 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. She’s expressed interest in the past about making appearances in the past, and wrestled at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She had a couple of matches after her WWE run as well.”

It’s yet to be seen whether Summer Rae ends up joining the AEW. Given her intentions, she would be more comfortable performing in a non-wrestling role rather than competing in the ring. Tony Khan will have to make sure that his creative team would make the most out of the former Total Divas star.

The same could be the case with Lana who can also stir things up with her social media tidbits. With Miro under the banner of the AEW, it could eventually be just a matter of time before she arrives in the company.

