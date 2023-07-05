WWE is all set with its next premium live event in the form of Summerslam 2023 scheduled for earlier next month. Top Superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and more will be seen in action in this annual event. As for the latter-mentioned name, he’s the reigning World Heavyweight Champion who’s expected to go through his next title defense at the PLE.

At this point, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is involved in a feud with The Judgment Day on Raw which is likely to produce the title match at Summerslam 2023 against a member of the faction.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik set for Summerslam?

Back in early June, Seth Rollins successfully defended his Title against Damian Priest on an episode of Raw. This past Saturday, he put his Title on the line against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023, which was a rematch from SummerSlam 2016. After the dust settled, the champion came out successful despite ringside shenanigans.

Now, it looks like WWE is planning another rematch for Rollins at Summerslam 2023. According to the reports of Xero News, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship is being discussed for the Biggest Event of the Summer.

It should be noted that three years ago, Dominik’s WWE debut match took place at SummerSlam 2020, where he lost to The Messiah version of Rollins in a Street Fight. With the rematch in the pipeline for Summerslam 2023, the expectation was that Dominik would somehow defeat Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank this Saturday in London, England but that wasn’t the case.

However, Dominik did receive a non-title match on Raw against Seth Rollins where Damian Priest tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Finn Balor interrupted and allowed Rollins to escape with the victory and a potential MITB cash-in on him. Time will tell whether Dominik will continue to be gunning for the world title, moving forward.

Summerslam 2023: Reportedly six matches are set for PLE

Summerslam 2023 is scheduled to go down on August 5 at the Detroit Ford Field. Wrestling Observer reports that the below-mentioned matches are internally planned to be happening at the PLE:

– Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso

– Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

– GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

– Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler