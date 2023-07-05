WWE Raw delivered the July 3 Episode from Baltimore, Maryland, this week which brought out the fallouts from Money in the Bank. A few big matches were also scheduled on the card including Seth Rollins vs. Dominik. Plus, the Women’s World Championship was on the line between Rhea Ripley and Natalya Neidhart in a solid match.

As seen on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya Neidhart to retain the Women’s World Championship with full authority in the third scheduled match of their ongoing feud.

Before the match began, The Queen of Harts attacked Ripley from behind to seek redemption from The Nightmare due to earlier attacks that cost her title match opportunities. However, in the end, Ripley was back in her game and she planted Natalya with the Riptide for another successful title defense.

Unlike the previous two encounters, this match from WWE Raw lasted long to leave a good impression not only on the fans but also on the WWE officials. According to the reports of Fightful Select, many backstage officials were impressed by the “gritty nature” of the matchup as it came up with multiple hard-hitting moments, including a headbutt from Ripley that left Natalya motionless on the mat.

“Fightful Select heard from higher ups during WWE Raw on July 3, who were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley match. In fact, one was in contact with us to tell us it should be the first thing we watch when traveling back from Money in the Bank.

Both women were said to have taken a real beating during the match and laid in strikes, and ended up very happy with the match, the reaction backstage, and online. Ripley got her mouth busted open, but we’ve heard that both women backstage told others how much fun they had.”

Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya in a hard-hitting match on WWE Raw

In the finishing sequence of the match on WWE Raw, Natalya locked Ripley in the Sharpshooter. As Ripley was struggling to escape the submission hold, she could be spotted with a bloody mouth. Ripley eventually crawled her way to the ropes to break the hold and moments later, landed a Riptide on Natalya to secure the win and retain her Women’s World Championship.

The good thing about this match was that the WWE Universe wasn’t happy in the first place about the setup of this feud, a few weeks ago. But this bygone match has turned the tides in their favor and now we wait whether the program would be stretched further on WWE Raw or not.