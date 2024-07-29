In one of the major matches announced for the Summerslam 2024 card, Nia Jax will face Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship. The opportunity came after Jax secured a win over an emerging star like Lyra Valkyria in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament final match which also earned her the title shot at the biggest event of the summer.

While many think Jax to be the underdog heading into the title bout, she could eventually end up becoming a new champion at Summerslam 2024. Her growth as a heel star power has recently been tremendous and she would be rewarded by the officials if the recent reports are to go by.

According to the reports of WRKD Wrestling, The Irresistible Force has been able to impress the WWE officials with her in-ring work since her return to the company and she might end up winning the Women’s Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam 2024. But chances are also there that her title reign might not last long.

Tiffany Stratton is presently involved in a storyline on Smackdown as Nia’s friend but when the time presents an opportunity itself then she might just end up cashing in the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank contract to win the Title from Nia. The indication is clear from the source’s side which suggests a dramatic situation might unfold at SummerSlam 2024,

“Nia Jax has received praise in recent months for her continuously improved performance and is expected to be rewarded for it. Tiffany Stratton will reap the rewards as well.”

It was at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 match that Tiffany Stratton was introduced to the mainstay audience as a member of the Smackdown roster. Since bursting out into the scene, she wasted no time in making her mark as a top star in the women’s division and now she is moving forward to go to the next level as the next WWE Women’s Champion.

A big step toward becoming a title-holder occurred after Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Since winning the briefcase, Tiffany already tried to cash in the contract on multiple occasions but the ultimate successful cash-in moment might just occur at Summerslam 2024.