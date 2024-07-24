Since entering the WWE scene on NXT, Tiffany Stratton has emerged to become one of the most captivating and popular superstars of the modern era. With a gorgeous shtick attached to her from the very beginning, her fashion game always stays on top to automatically capture the attention of the audience alongside her incredible athleticism and mesmerizing persona on TV.

Given The Center of the Universe gimmick on Smackdown television, she recently added a new achievement in her regime by capturing the Money in the Bank contract in a ladder match that took place at the titular Premium Live Event. It guarantees Tiffany Stratton a future World Championship match opportunity at any time and place of her choosing.

Gearing up for what could become one of the biggest moments of her WWE career, Tiffany Stratton is also enjoying this phase to the fullest. Her Money in the Bank might have been destroyed by Bayley on Smackdown but that certainly didn’t have any ill effect on her.

Tiffany Stratton uploaded a set of photos on Instagram in a two-piece

Fully soaking in her recent success story, Tiffany Stratton recently treated her fans with an eye-candy set of photos. Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a series of gorgeous photos, donning a black and yellow pattern bikini. Looking drop-dead gorgeous as well as confident as ever, she also made a bold claim with the interesting caption, “Yes, it hurt when I fell from heaven.”

Tiffany Stratton found notable success since entering the WWE main roster

Back at the Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, Tiffany Stratton was introduced to the mainstay audience as a member of the Smackdown roster in January. A month later at Elimination Chamber in Australia, she received the loudest pop from the audience which paved the way for further success, the Money in the Bank ladder match win in Toronto in early July.

Since winning the title match contract, Tiffany Stratton already attempted to cash it in on multiple occasions to become a new champion. Being the youngest Ms. Money in the Bank briefcase holder, she also put Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, and Bayley, the respective Women’s World Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, and the WWE Women’s Champion on notice for a potential cash-in on any one of the trio.