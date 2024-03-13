Summerslam 2024: WWE PLE Date And Location Confirmed By Logan Paul

Going by the latest reports, the market of Cleveland, Ohio was going to get boosted big-time via the Summerslam 2024 premium live event. Rumors about the biggest extravaganza of the summer coming to an outdoor stadium in the city have been going around on the internet for some time and it has finally been confirmed.

As WWE is moving fast toward WrestleMania 40 to go down in Philadelphia in the first week of April, the anticipation around SummerSlam 2024 date and location were gathering around the fans. Over on Raw, United States Champion Logan Paul teased a “major announcement” on his Impaulsive TV show and the WWE Universe wasn’t disappointed, after all.

Appearing on his podcast, Logan confirmed that SummerSlam 2024 will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3. He sounded excited to be a major part of the PLE from his home and that he will be a big part of the upcoming PLE.

Update On Brock Lesnar’s Comeback To WWE TV After Recent Efforts

Summerslam 2024 weekend to include Smackdown in Cleveland

It was also confirmed that WWE will host the previous Friday Night SmackDown before SummerSlam in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on August 2. No announcement was made regarding the following episode of Monday Night Raw or whether an NXT PLE would be in-store during that weekend.

Wrestlemania 40: Title Match Set; New Challenge Issued For WWE PLE

With this announcement, Summerslam 2024 is finally returning to the city of Cleveland which will be the first time for the event since 1996. During his announcement, Paul jokingly mentioned that he could face NBA legend LeBron James, or comedian Dave Chappelle at the premium live event. Paul also wanted his brother Jake Paul, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Kelce’s brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce to get involved at the PLE in some capacity. For the time being, the current WWE PLE schedule goes as follows,

– WWE WrestleMania 40: Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Greater Lyon, France

– WWE Saudi Arabia PLE (Date & Location TBA)

– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– WWE Summerslam 2024: Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio