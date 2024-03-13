Update On Brock Lesnar’s Comeback To WWE TV After Recent Efforts

It’s been a long time since we have seen Brock Lesnar on TV. It happened all the way back at Summerslam 2023 when the top WWE Superstar lost a match to Cody Rhodes at the Premium Live Event of the summer, and since then there have been questions about his future with the company. All of these started given his alleged connection to Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit that was filed in early 2024.

In an interesting development, Brock Lesnar was added back to the WWE active roster after he was removed from the page on the official website around Royal Rumble. While this doesn’t confirm his return to television, this is something positive for the fans of the veteran name who can now expect further developments to the scenario.

This was further confirmed through the discussions made by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. He indicated that recent developments indicate a potential return for Brock Lesnar to the WWE. While The Conqueror had been notably absent from various WWE platforms, including video games and more Alvarez suggested that “moves” have been spotted to bring him back,

“In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. If you listen to the show last night with Dave [Meltzer], everything we talked about is accurate other than the roster page. There are movements to bring him back.”

Skeptical theory about Brock Lesnar’s return to the WWE

However, Alvarez wasn’t quite sure about Brock Lesnar’s actual return and how the idea would play out. Despite these ongoing speculated moves, the source sounded skeptical about the theory that WWE would want to use a controversial star on their TV under a new ownership banner,

“I should add regarding Brock. I’m not saying he’s going to be back. I have no idea if he’s going to be back. I wouldn’t bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way.”

The theory that was thrown in the lawsuit claimed that Brock Lesnar could have had some sort of connection with the conspicuous actions taken by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 2021. This scandalous association of the duo might have prevented the former WWE Champion from making any appearances within the WWE landscape. Bron Breakker was set up as his replacement for The Rumble.