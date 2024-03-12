Wrestlemania 40: Title Match Set; New Challenge Issued For WWE PLE

On the road to Wrestlemania 40, WWE Raw presented another fast-paced edition that culminated with an exciting Gauntlet match. In the end, Sami Zayn was able to overcome the other five competitors to secure a huge opportunity to battle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by the champion, Gunther.

The Gauntlet with Wrestlemania 40 implications began with Ricochet and JD McDonagh. Ricochet connected with his Shooting Star press on McDonagh to eliminate him from the match. Big Bronson Reed then eliminated Ricochet with a Big Splash from the top rope. Sami Zayn then entered the scene as the next entrant of the match.

Zayn found an opening to knock off Bronson Reed and capitalize on it by eliminating him from the match. Shinsuke Nakamura made his way to the ring as Bronson laid out Sami with a hellacious post-match. Nakamura was thus in an advantageous position but ultimately he eliminated The King of Strong Style with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

WWE Raw: Last Woman Standing And Three More Matches Announced For March 18

Finally, Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy entered the match as the last entrant as the duo connected with several near falls, submission escapes, and German suplexes. Finally, Zayn reversed the ankle lock and used a roll-up to pick up the win to confirm his spot as GUNTHER’s challenger at WrestleMania 40. GUNTHER came out on the ramp to stare down his next challenger to end this week’s Raw.

Also, on the March 11 episode of Raw, Jey Uso laid out the challenge to Jimmy Uso for a huge ‘Brother vs. Brother’ showdown at WrestleMania 40. The crowd in attendance also expressed their desire to see the much-anticipated contest go down on the Grandest Stage of them all amid huge cheers.

Brock Lesnar Added Back To WWE Roster Amid Recent Allegations

The rivalry between the two brothers has been building as Jey has become tired of sneak attacks and losing out opportunities courtesy of his own twin, Main Even Jey Uso previously lost WWE Title Match as well as Intercontinental Title Match opportunities, thanks to Jimmy.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The match card for the Show of Shows is given below,

WrestleMania 40 night one

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 40 night two

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Nights to be assigned

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) vs. 5 teams TBA

– Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)