Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

Upon their appearance in India for Superstar Spectacle 2023, WWE Superstars were back in the United States for this week’s episode of Raw which marked the end of the Vince McMahon-era. Before arriving at the Monday Night show, WWE superstars from the red brand must have been exhausted from the experience that had in India.

PWInsider reports that Superstar Spectacle 2023 offered a hectic schedule for the WWE Superstars and the crew. Firstly, the visitors experienced 19-hour flights on their way in and out. Upon landing in India, they were forced to go into interviews and media appearances for promotional purposes.

However, the good thing was that despite the exhausting nature of the trip, Superstar Spectacle 2023 was said to have offered an “atmosphere live was absolutely insane and loud in terms of electricity.” The superstars enjoyed the noisy affair and the crowd reactions made things up for them. Natalya Neidhart pulled off an incredible job of performing in two matches on the show.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023: The Great Khali Challenged Roman Reigns To A Match

Superstar Spectacle 2023 was WWE’s latest international event

Superstar Spectacle 2023 was the latest event in WWE’s spree of hosting events or a Premium Live Event outside of the United States. Last September, WWE presented Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales which marked WWE’s first internationally broadcasted PLE in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

Following this year’s Wrestlemania 39, WWE hosted three back-to-back international PLEs, namely Backlash, Night of Champion, and Money in the Bank from Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, and London, respectively. There were rumors that Superstar Spectacle 2023 would end up being a WWE Network Specials but it will be shown to Indian audiences, only via the Sony Sports Network.

In the main event of Superstar Spectacle 2023, John Cena and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a tag team match. Also, Natalya performed in two matches in the absence of Becky Lynch. Firstly, she defeated Zoey Stark in a singles contest. Later the night, she came up short in a title match against WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Indian WWE Superstar The Great Khali was also in attendance for Superstar Spectacle 2023. In a one-off appearance, he threw down a challenge to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for one last encounter in the WWE.

Tagged:

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe India

WWE Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Spectacle

