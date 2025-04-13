Becky Lynch resurfaced on television just days ahead of Wrestlemania 41, not for the WWE, and affirmed that she’s not having a comeback, anytime soon. Going by her latest public statement, she’s not involved in any in-ring capacity, ruling out the chances of featuring on the Show of Shows, this year, as well.

As part of The Ultimate Improv Show on Friday, April 11, at the Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California, Becky Lynch made an appearance and gave a hint of the future of her WWE career. During the show, she addressed that WrestleMania season is right around the corner but to the groan of audience, she also reminded everyone that she’s currently an inactive wrestler.

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore,” Becky Lynch uttered drawing loud boos from the audience and affirmed that she does still have room for a future return in a wrestling capacity. “Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”

Becky Lynch Allegedly “Active” And “Not Retired” Amid 2025 WWE Hiatus

Becky Lynch to feature in a couple of big Hollywood projects

On the Improv show, Becky Lynch appeared alongside Dan Black, SNL alum Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Neil Casey, Brandon Scott Jones, Lisa Gilroy, and musical act Bunny Lowe on stage. Away from the WWE and wrestling, she has a mainstream acting role lined up for the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

This project has reportedly wrapped filming in February in which she is believed to be a member of the bridge crew. The show follows Mary Wiseman playing the role as Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery, now leading a group of new Starfleet recruits. Plus, Becky Lynch will also feature in the Netflix project Happy Gilmore 2 with Adma Sandler in the leading role.

After her contract with WWE expired in 2024, Becky Lynch reportedly re-signed with the company, extending her tenure. This could be the reason that she did attend some Netflix-related events in December surrounding Raw’s anticipated debut on the platform but she reportedly told people she was simply there for “supporting” the WWE. On WWE TV, she hasn’t appeared since dropping the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan, last May.