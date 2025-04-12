Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were all over the IWC headlines throughout the past few days following last week’s WWE Smackdown. This came after both women went off-script and got into personal matters, showing unprofessionalism on live WWE television. The feud continued this week with the two getting involved in physical altercations on multiple occasions.

On the April 11 episode of WWE Smackdown, a video footage was shown from the parking lot area which saw Charlotte Flair ambushing the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as the latter was entering the building for the scheduled show.

Joe Tessitore then revealed on commentary that both Charlotte & Tiffany were facing disciplinary action for their verbal actions, from last week. Plus, what happened earlier the day, Charlotte was asked to go home for the rest of the week.

This came as a result of Flair getting the upper-hand on Stratton and bouncing her face-first off the window of an SUV. Officials attempted to separate the two women. The incomplete footage also possibly had multiple other WWE Smackdown talents coming out to separate the duo from getting more physical.

As WWE Smackdown progressed, former NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez wanted to get added to the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 41, making it a triple threat. Tiffany Stratton confronted her and challenged her to a match, instead.

Then in the penultimate match of the April 11 episode of WWE Smackdown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez, who’s yet to become an official main roster star. Soon after the win, Charlotte Flair was back at the scene despite being sent home to attack Stratton.

Dragging Stratton out of the ring, The Queen sent Stratton thudding against the ringside barricades. The champion was further sent face-first into the ring post and then over the announce table. Flair was about to further attack Stratton but WWE Smackdown commentator Wade Barrett stopped her from doing so saying that she could be fired from her WWE job.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. Personal issues between the two have reportedly begun following a dual camera interview segment on WWE Smackdown from a few weeks ago in which the feeling was that Flair buried the reigning champion.