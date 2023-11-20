WWE Survivor Series 2023: Interesting Plans Revealed For Rey Mysterio And LWO

Rey Mysterio is currently out of action from the WWE and he’s not slated to appear at Survivor Series 2023. An injury is the reason that he’s written off Smackdown TV while in reality, he’s undergone a surgical procedure in his knees which should keep him out for a couple of months. In the meantime, his LWO partners will continue to give proxies on his behalf.

To avenge Rey Mysterio’s injury that was caused by Santos Escobar, LWO member Carlito is going to be in action at Survivor Series 2023 in a solo match and that presents us with an interesting scenario.

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

On this past episode of WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar came to the ring and advised everyone not to meet their heroes. Escobar said that he modeled everything in his career after Rey Mysterio and made him a father figure to make him feel at home. But now that he’s taken out Rey, he realizes that Dominik Mysterio was right about his father.

Escobar came back to the point where all this animosity started to boil in as he never became the United States Champion while Rey became the champion. His goal was to rebuild LWO but Rey became the leader and brought in new and outside members like Carlito instead of caring for his own family in Escobar.

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Survivor Series 2023: Carlito to compete in first PLE match in 16 years

This essentially set things up for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar at Survivor Series 2023 and that match will go down at this weekend’s PPV. Carlito came out to stop Escobar after LWO members, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro be-sided themselves with Zelina Vega and got beat up by Escobar.

Now, Carlito vs. Santos Escobar has officially been announced to take place at Survivor Series 2023. An interesting statistic about this match was presented by WWFOldSchool where it was mentioned that this going to be Carlito’s first singles WWE PPV/PLE match in over 16 years. The last singles WWE PPV match for him took place at Unforgiven 2007, where he faced Triple H.

Furthermore, The Wrestling Observer reported that Dragon Lee is scheduled to become a part of this Survivor Series 2023 storyline and he will eventually be endorsed by Rey Mysterio as the next great Luchador. Plus, Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza) could also be brought back to the main roster so that Escobar could have some partners in this feud that will keep unfolding over the next few months.